Sun Pharma pulled up by USFDA for lapses in Halol plant2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 05:14 PM IST
USFDA pointed out various lapses at the Sun Pharma's Halol plant which produces finished pharmaceutical products.
The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses, including failure to follow appropriate written procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products, at its Gujarat-based plant.