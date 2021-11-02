Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma's net profit rises 13% in September quarter

Sun Pharma's net profit rises 13% in September quarter

1 min read . 02:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Shares of Sun Pharma were trading over 0.3% higher at 814.7 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a 13% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2021 to 2,047 crore, above estimates. The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax of 1,812.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of Sun Pharma were trading over 0.3% higher at 814.7 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker's total revenue from operations rose 12.5% to 9,626 crore from 8,553 crore year-on-year (YoY). Its tax expenses slipped to 198 crore versus 257 crore on a like-to-like basis.

“The Group continues to monitor the impact of Covid-19 on its business, including its impact on customers, supply-chain, employees and logistics," the pharma giant said in an exchange filing.

Sun Pharma has branched into Covid-19 treatments and is collaborating with Indian peers for local clinical trials of Merck & Co.’s molnupiravir pill. It also signed a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. to manufacture and distribute baricitinib in India that’s used in treating hospitalized Covid patients.

Sun Pharma share price has advanced 38% this year, outpacing the 26% rise of benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index. 

 

