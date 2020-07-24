NEW DELHI : Sun Pharma's American arm Taro Pharmaceutical Industries today announced that all cases related to the multi-year investigations by the US Department of Justice has been resolved.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) had launched investigations against the company over generic drug pricing. “We are happy to have reached this global resolution with the DOJ," Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, said in a statement. “Taro is committed to the highest level of ethics and integrity and we will continue to fully cooperate with the government on its ongoing investigation into the generic pharmaceutical industry."

Under a deferred prosecution agreement reached with the DOJ, it said, adding that the department will file an information for conduct that took place between 2013 and 2015.

Taro Pharmaceutical said, if the company adheres to the terms of the agreement, including the payment of USD 205.7 million (approx ₹1,542 crore), the DOJ will dismiss the information at the end of a three-year period.

“The company has also reached a framework understanding with the DOJ Civil Division, subject to final agreement and agency authorisation, in which the company has agreed to pay USD 213.3 million (approx ₹1,599 crore) to resolve all claims related to federal healthcare programs," it added.

Taro Pharmaceutical also said that it is discussing a separate corporate integrity agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.

"This agreement will supplement Taro's existing compliance programs, based upon established best practices and industry standards, as well as the company's global code of conduct".

In 2010, Sun Pharmaceuticals had acquired a controlling stake in Taro Pharmaceuticals.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via