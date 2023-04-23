Sun Pharma temporarily pauses shipments from Mohali facility after US FDA issues corrective actions letter1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:13 PM IST
- Sun Pharma said, the company is taking required corrective steps, but there will be a temporary pause in the release of batches from Mohali until US FDA-mandated measures are implemented.
One of the leading global generic pharmaceutical companies, Sun Pharma will be halting the release of batches from the Punjab-based Mohali facility to the US market. However, the halt is temporary and in line with corrective actions guided by the US healthcare regulator FDA.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×