One of the leading global generic pharmaceutical companies, Sun Pharma will be halting the release of batches from the Punjab-based Mohali facility to the US market. However, the halt is temporary and in line with corrective actions guided by the US healthcare regulator FDA.

In its regulatory on Sunday, Sun Pharma informed that it has received a letter titled “Consent Decree Correspondence/Non-Compliance Letter" from the US FDA.

Through the letter, the US FDA guided the company to take certain corrective actions at the Mohali facility before releasing further final product batches into the US.

Sun Pharma's filing said, "These actions include, among others, retaining an independent CGMP expert to conduct batch certifications of drugs manufactured at the Mohali facility."

Hence, Sun Pharma added, the company is taking required corrective steps, but there will be a temporary pause in the release of batches from Mohali until US FDA-mandated measures are implemented.

Accordingly, US shipments from Mohali will resume once these measures are in place.

Sun Pharma's Mohali plant came under the US regulator's radar in August last year. FDA carried out an inspection of the plant from August 3rd to August 12th, 2022. The inspection was classified as “Official Action Indicated" (OAI).

That time in August, as part of the conclusion of the inspection, FDA had issued a Form-483, with 6 observations. Sun Pharma said, it remains committed to work closely with the US FDA and continues to enhance its compliance on an ongoing basis.

Last week, on Friday, Sun Pharma's share price closed at ₹989.15 apiece on BSE marginally up from the previous session's print. Its m-cap stood at over ₹2.37 lakh crore.