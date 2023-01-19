Sun Pharma to acquire U.S.-based Concert for $576 million2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Sun Pharma said it will commence a tender offer to acquire Concert at $8 per share, a premium of 16% to the stock's last close.
Sun Pharma said it will commence a tender offer to acquire Concert at $8 per share, a premium of 16% to the stock's last close.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited said on Thursday it will acquire U.S.-based Concert Pharmaceuticals in cash consideration for $576 million. The acquisition would help the company to gain access to an experimental drug for treating patchy baldness.