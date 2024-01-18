Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited of India announced its intention to acquire all outstanding shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries at a price of $43 per share in cash, the company announced on January 17. This move signifies Sun Pharma's bid to gain complete control over its subsidiary, according to a report by Reuters.

The offer from Sun Pharma totals approximately $347.8 million, according to Reuters calculations, and represents a 4.2% premium to Taro's closing share price on the preceding January 17. Sun Pharma, which presently holds a 78.5% stake in Taro, had initially proposed to purchase the remaining stake at $38 per share in May.

After almost 17 years of negotiations and discussions, this deal marks the conclusion of Sun Pharma's efforts to secure full ownership of the U.S.-listed generic drug manufacturer, predominantly operating in the United States and Canada.

Upon the successful completion of the merger, anticipated in the first half of the year, Taro will transition into a privately held entity and will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, as stated by the involved companies.

Notably, in November, the US government dropped charges against a former Taro executive accused of conspiring to manipulate generic drug prices between 2013 and 2015. In July 2020, Taro had agreed to pay over $200 million to settle criminal allegations related to price-fixing, amidst a broader Justice Department crackdown on purported pricing misconduct in the generic drug market.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

