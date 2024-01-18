Sun Pharma to buy remaining stake in Taro Pharma for $347.8 million. Details here
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited of India announced its intention to acquire all outstanding shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries at a price of $43 per share in cash, the company announced on January 17. This move signifies Sun Pharma's bid to gain complete control over its subsidiary, according to a report by Reuters.