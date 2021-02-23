Sun Pharma to launch range of Brivaracetam drug for epilepsy treatment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Monday announced that it would be introducing a range of Brivaracetam dosage forms at an affordable price for epilepsy treatment in India.

Sun Pharma’s brand, Brevipil (Brivaracetam) tablet 25 mg/50 mg/75 mg/100 mg was launched in the market on February 21, 2021.

"Brevipil oral solution (10 mg/ml) and injectable (10 mg/ml) will be available in the market over the next few weeks," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma informed that Brivaracetam is approved by India's Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 16 years of age and older with epilepsy.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma said, "We are introducing the complete range of Brivaracetam in India at a competitive pricing which will improve patient access. This product reaffirms our commitment towards improving epilepsy care by bringing multiple treatment options to patients and health care professionals in India."

Brivaracetam belongs to the class of anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) which have a unique or different mechanism of action compared to the existing treatment options. It has fast onset of action and promising efficacy, the compnay further stated.

Long-term studies indicate that the response obtained with the use of Brivaracetam is sustained, with favourable tolerability profile and compliance to the treatment. "While epilepsy is a common neurological disorder, because of the social stigma surrounding epilepsy, cultural practices and poor awareness of new treatment options, management of epilepsy in India continues to be a challenge," stated Sun Pharma.

It is estimated that around 5.7 million to 6.4 million people in India suffer from epilepsy.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth-largest speciality generic pharmaceutical company and one of India's top pharmaceutical companies. It is supported by manufacturing facilities across 6 continents.

On Tuesday, Sun Pharma's scrip on BSE traded 1.91% at ₹606.65 during late tr

