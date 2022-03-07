Sun TV Network Ltd on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the current financial year 2021-2022.

"This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 100%) for the financial year 2021-22," Sun TV said in a filing.

The company has fixed 21 March as the record date for the interim dividend and the payment of the same will commence on commence on from 29th March.

On Monday, Sun TV shares closed marginally down at ₹437.10 apiece on NSE. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has slipped over 13% so far in 2021.

Sun TV Network, part of one of Asia's largest TV Networks Sun Group, is an Indian media giant headquartered in Chennai. It owns a variety of television channels radio stations in multiple languages. Sun Group currently owns and operates 33 TV channels across Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

Sun TV has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹471 crore for the third quarter ended December, marginally higher than ₹445 crore posted during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, grew 7% to ₹1,060 crore during the December quarter as against ₹994 crore in the same period last year.

