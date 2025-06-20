Sun TV rejects 'family dispute' reports:: 'Matter dates back to 22 years when...'

Sun TV Network Limited rejected reports about a dispute between former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his older brother Kalanithi Maran, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun TV.

The statement by the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer said the claims made in recent articles "are incorrect, misleading, speculating, defamatory and not supported by facts or law."

The statement said the alleged matter dates back to “22 years when the Company was a closely held private limited Company.”

“We wish to inform that all acts have been done in accordance with legal obligations and the same had been duly vetted by concerned intermediaries before the public issue of the Company,” the statement added.