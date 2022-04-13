Sundar Pichai outlines Google's investment plan to create as many as 12,000 jobs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company will open a new office in Atlanta this year, and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada, it added.
"It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work. Yet we believe it's more important than ever to invest in our campuses…," Google said in a statement.
Google has been trying to bring back its employees to some of its offices in the United States, the UK and Asia Pacific by mandating working from office for about three days a week, a step to end policies that let employees work remotely because of Covid-19 concerns.
Google will continue to invest in offices in its home state of California and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion housing commitment.
Last year, Google helped provide $617 billion in economic activity for US businesses, creators and developers, according to its 2021 economic impact report.
In addition, the Android app economy helped create nearly two million jobs last year, and YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported 394,000 jobs in 2020.
Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.
In the US, over the past five years, we’ve invested more than $37 billion in our offices and data centers in 26 states, creating over 40,000 full-time jobs, he said, adding that that’s in addition to the more than $40 billion in research and development they've invested in the US in 2020 and 2021.