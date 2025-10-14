Sundar Pichai speaks with PM Modi on setting up Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, hails ‘landmark development’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing plans for the tech giant's first-ever AI hub in Visakhapatnam, it's largest outside the US.

Advertisement

In a tweet, the Google CEO said, “Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development.”

“This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country,” Pichai added.

Advertisement

Pichai's talk with the PM comes after the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Google on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, to establish the centre in Visakhapatnam with an investment of $15 billion.

Largest AI centre outside US The MoU was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and senior company officials.

The proposed facility in Vizag will be part of Google's global network of AI centres spanning 12 countries including Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia among others, with Visakhapatnam being one of the anchor points for Google's subsea cable infrastructure.

Advertisement

"It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the US," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said during the event in Delhi to sign the formal agreement.

For its development and construction, Google has partnered with Adani Enterprises, and the project will be executed through Adani’s joint company AdaniConneX, and in collaboration with ecosystem partners including Airtel.