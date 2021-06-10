Sundaram Alternates launches third real estate fund

Sundaram Alternates currently manages two real estate funds. With a gross portfolio IRR (internal rate of return) of around 19%, SA’s High-Yield Secured Debt Fund I has repaid approximately 61% of capital in less than 3 years since final closing, a press release issued by the company said. The fund has been distributing interest income quarterly to investors and has continued to do so despite the challenging covid-19 environment, it added. The second real estate fund, High-Yield Secured Debt Fund-II, was recently closed and is currently in the phase of active portfolio construction. The fund has already distributed income amounting to 10.3% of drawn capital to its investors as interest coupons over the last more than one year, the release added.

