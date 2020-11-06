Sundaram Finance clocks Q2 net profits at 192 crore

The Net profit of H1 of the previous year includes an one-time income of ₹53 crore representing profit on sale of equity shares in Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Hence the profit for the first half of the year is not comparable with the previous year, the release said. Income from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹993 crore as against ₹994 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the half year ending September 30, 2020, income from operations was ₹1,941 crore as compared to ₹1,924 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal. Disbursements during the quarter ending September 2020 was ₹3,174 crore against ₹3,832 crore during the same period last year. Assets under management stood at ₹30,572 crore as on September 30, 2020 compared to ₹30,256 crore clocked in the same period last year.