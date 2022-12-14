Sunil Alagh to join VIP Clothing as strategic advisor

Sunil Alagh to join VIP Clothing as strategic advisor1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
In his new role, Alagh will spend time with the portfolio of brands under the company. and help them build category leadership, in India and export markets.
Sunil Kumar Alagh, former MD and CEO of Britannia Industries, will be joining VIP Clothing as a strategic advisor.
Kapil Pathare, Director at VIP Clothing said “With Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh’s great experience, there is probably no better advisor we could have, to mentor us and our portfolio of brands to enhance marketing and sales activities".
After stepping down from his post at Britannia, Alagh founded a consulting firm, SKA Advisors, which advises clients on marketing strategies. He was also appointed as the President of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in 2004 and has been on the Board of Prasar Bharati Ltd.
He is currently on the Board of Eveready and Pritish Nandy Communications.
VIP Clothing is a leading innerwear brand in India with a legacy over the past 52 years in the industry. Currently, VIP Clothing holds five brands VIP, Frenchie, Feelings, Leader and Brat where each of them has their own identity and classification.
The product offerings cater to men, women and kids segments. The core offerings are innerwear products which they are now further extending to outerwear for men and women category and accessories category as well.