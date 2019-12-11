Sunil Gavaskar invests in board games startup Binca Games

BENGALURU : Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar has bought a stake in Mumbai-based board games firm, Binca Games, the company said on Wednesday.

Details of the investment weren’t disclosed.

The startup was founded in 2014 by husband and wife duo, Rubianca and Sahil Wadhwa, and offers games that are available across India and in the UK.

Binca Games has launched a new game Qwicket, a quick cricket card game for children and adults. It is available on Amazon and at 200 stores across major cities in India.

This is Binca Games’ fifth game, after Fletter, Fletter Fuse, WhiteWashers and Spill.

Sunil Gavaskar said in a statement, “While my first love is, of course, cricket, spending quality time with my loved ones is most precious. I’m excited to be a part of Binca Games now and hope that we can bring back the love for board games in this addictive digital world."

Rubianca Wadhwa, co-founder and Creative Head, Binca Games, said, “We have an interesting repertoire of games at Binca that includes word games, bluffing games and drinking games. We’re most excited to be launching our first cricket game with the legend on board because cricket is more than just a game in India, it’s a religion."

Binca Games aims to introduce 10 more games in the next two years, the statement added.