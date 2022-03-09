Sunil Kataria joins Raymond as the chief executive officer of lifestyle business

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The lifestyle business is the flagship vertical of Raymond Group which includes branded textiles, garmenting, shirting, retail and apparel business. The business includes brands such as Raymond, Raymond Ready-to-Wear, Raymond Made to Measure, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx and Ethnix by Raymond.
Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Ltd said that over the last few years the company has made strong strides and created brands and retail experiences for new-age consumers. Kataria could be instrumental in accelerating growth for the business in India and international markets, he added.
In 2019, Raymonds had announced the demerger of its core lifestyle business and its listing as a separate entity in a bid to create two separate companies. However, the demerger scheme of the lifestyle business was subsequently withdrawn. Instead, the company moved to consolidate its apparel business.
“With a focus to fast track the recovery post pandemic, Raymond will consolidate its B2C business by transfer of apparel business into Raymond Ltd. This move will strengthen efficiencies, streamline and simplify processes and bring in synergy benefits in terms of design and innovation, sourcing and retail network," it said in a 2021 September filing to the exchanges.
The company has witnessed an overhaul of processes and technology over last few years.
“In an endeavour to emerge as a new age lifestyle conglomerate, technology has been increasingly playing a significant role. Its latest slew of launches be it—DIY range of denims, home concierge services, stylist advisory, virtual tradeshows and bookings, increasing presence on e-commerce and various other initiatives are ably aided by technology across consumer lifecycle," the company said.
Kataria is the second executive to lead the lifestyle business since 2020 after Sanjay Behl quit in 2020; mid last year Joe Kuruvilla stepped down from the role.
Last month, GCPL announced that Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, had decided to step down from his role to pursue an opportunity outside the company.
Raymond is a popular worsted suiting manufacturer in India that offers end-to-end solutions for fabrics and garmenting. Raymond’s retail networks consist of 1,400 stores in more than 600 towns. It also has a packaged consumer goods business—in the men’s personal grooming category and personal hygiene.
