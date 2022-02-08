Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, at packaged consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has decided to step down from his role to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

His role will be assumed by Sudhir Sitapati—the company’s current managing director and chief executive who joined the company last October.

“After 11 high-impact years Sunil Kataria, CEO of our India and SAARC business has decided to pursue an external opportunity. I will directly run the India and the SAARC business as CEO in addition to my responsibility as managing director and global CEO," Sitapati said during the company’s post-earnings call on Tuesday evening.

Kataria is currently part of GCPL’s top leadership team. It is unclear when Kataria is set to leave the company. GCPL did not reveal details on Kataria's departure. Kataria did not respond to a text from Mint.

Kataria joined GCPL in 2011, where he led the merger of the sales and marketing organisations of GCPL and the erstwhile Godrej Sara Lee.

Prior to joining GCPL—Kataria spent several years working across FMCG and consumer services sectors in sales, marketing and business roles including over a decade at Mumbai-based Marico Ltd.

Prior to joining the Godrej Group, he was chief operating officer of the Idea Rajasthan Circle, where he headed business operations, was responsible for the P&L, and led a major turnaround of the Rajasthan business, according to information available on GCPL website.

Kataria is a graduate in Economics from Delhi University, he is also an MBA in marketing from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad.

Kataria is also Chairman of the Indian Society of Advertisers.

