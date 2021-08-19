NEW DELHI : Sunil Lulla has quit as chief executive officer of television viewership monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India, confirmed two people familiar with the development. Lulla had joined the firm in October 2019, taking over from Partho Dasgupta, its first CEO.

BARC declined comment on Mint’s query on Lulla's resignation.

BARC, a joint industry body comprising broadcasters, advertisers and agencies has been caught in the eye of a storm since October 2020 when the alleged television TRP manipulation scam started unfolding. Mumbai police said it has busted a TRP racket based on complaints received from BARC India and Hansa – a consumer insights company and one of the vendors of BARC - about "suspicious trends" and activities. Certain households were paid to keep their television sets on irrespective of whether they were at home or not, to increase the viewership of some news channels, they had said. In fact they named Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV and two other Marathi channels as being involved in the practice.

TRPs of channels have a direct impact on the advertising rates they can command and the total TV advertising industry is valued at Rs. 30,000-40,000 crore.

As part of the investigation into the TRP case, Mumbai police had then arrested BARC chief operating officer Romil Ramgarhia and Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani who was later given bail. In December 2020 Mumbai police had also arrested former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta describing him as the mastermind behind the alleged TRP racket. Dasgupta was CEO at BARC India between 2013 and 2019.

Over time, several television broadcasters and media and entertainment industry experts have stressed the need for an expanded viewership measurement panel and more transparency in the functioning of BARC. Interestingly, in an interview to CNBC a few months ago, Sunil Lulla had asserted that BARC data is authentic and trusted by thousands of advertisers. He had also said that the agency was ready to roll out news channels data when it gets the go-ahead from its board.

Lulla, a media industry veteran, has earlier served as group chief executive officer at Balaji Telefilms Ltd, president-corporate development at Bennett & Coleman Co. Ltd and executive vice-president at Sony Entertainment Television. He has also had stints in advertising and founded The Linus Adventures LLP, an in-residence consulting service that engages with promoters and in the consumer, digital and content domain to help grow businesses and build brands.

