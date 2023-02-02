Sunil Mittal lauds focus on 5G tech in this year’s Budget
India will be setting up 100 labs across engineering institutions for developing applications using 5G services in areas like smart classrooms, intelligent transport systems, smart cities, precision farming, and healthcare, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
NEW DELHI : Telecom industry stalwart Sunil Bharti Mittal lauded the government’s long-term view on the convergence of economy and technology, and said that it will have a far-reaching impact on uses across industries, agriculture and education.
