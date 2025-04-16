Sunscreen wars: Honasa and HUL spar in court over ad campaigns

A simmering rivalry in India’s booming skincare market has spilled into the courts.

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent of brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co., filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), alleging that a recent Lakme sunscreen campaign undermines the credibility of its own product. HUL, in turn, has hit back with a countersuit, escalating the spat into a full-blown legal battle.

At the heart of the dispute is a new HUL campaign for Lakme’s SPF 50 sunscreen, launched over the weekend with the hashtag #LakmēSPF50Truth100. The ad asserts that certain “online bestseller sunscreens” claiming SPF 50 actually offer far lower protection—closer to SPF 20. While it doesn't name any brand, the video contrasts several yellow bottles with Lakme's packaging and cites in-vivo SPF testing, a clinical method used to assess sun protection.

Honasa, whose Derma Co. sunscreen also advertises SPF 50 and highlights its own in-vivo testing, took immediate offense.

On Tuesday, Honasa co-founder Ghazal Alagh responded on LinkedIn with a pointed welcome: “Lakmé, welcome to the in-vivo tested SPF 50 club.” Her post also featured a graphic congratulating Lakme on finally getting its sunscreen clinically tested. “It keeps brands from becoming sleepy, lethargic & brings more innovation for the consumers,” she added.

At a hearing in the Delhi high court on Wednesday, senior advocate Amit Sibal, representing Honasa, accused HUL of launching a calculated attack against Derma Co.’s reputation, citing similarities in the packaging shown in the Lakme ad.

“My packaging is distinctive. People associate me with it. They are clearly targeting me,” Sibal told the court. He noted that the product’s SPF rating—certified at 50.169 through in-vivo testing—is central to the brand’s positioning.

Justice Amit Bansal, presiding over the case, remarked that the Lakme ad appeared “disparaging" on the face of it, and directed HUL’s counsel to relay the court’s concerns to the company. Summons were issued to HUL, asking it to formally respond to Honasa’s plea. The matter is expected to come up for hearing again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, HUL has filed a lawsuit against Honasa Consumer in Bombay high court alleging disparagement of its brand by Honasa.