Sunteck Realty acquires 110 acres to enter second home market

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty Ltd has made a number of acquisitions over the last 18 months to expand its presence in the MMR market. It acquired a 50-acre land parcel at Shahad (Kalyan) to build a 10 million sq ft residential township with a revenue generation of around ₹9,000 crore. It also acquired 50 acres in Vasai (west) with 4.5 million sq ft development potential. It is also developing 2.6 million sq ft at Vasind and waterfront luxury residences at Borivali (west) with revenue potential of around ₹1,800 crore, all totaling to around 18 million sq ft.