New Delhi: Sunteck Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 23% year-over-year increase in sales bookings for financial year ended 31 March, totalling ₹1,602 crore, driven by stronger demand for its properties. The real estate developer said that its Q4 FY23 collections reached ₹330 crore, marking an 8% quarter-over-quarter increase, while its FY23 collections grew 19% year-over-year to ₹1,250 crore.

In the quarter ended March, Sunteck reported a 36% sequential growth in pre-sales, amounting to over ₹537 crore, and an 8% increase in collections, surpassing ₹330 crore.

The company said it has signed an exclusive lease deal with Upgrad for its premium commercial project, Sunteck BKC51, at BKC Junction, expected to generate approximately ₹2,000 crore in total revenue over the lease tenure.

Upgrad will pay starting rentals of nearly ₹300 per square foot per month on a carpet area basis. Sunteck said that the total leased area is roughly 200,000 sq ft on a built-up area basis, with the project’s gross total capital value estimated at around ₹550 crore, based on an 8% capitalization rate.