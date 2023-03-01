Sunteck Realty signs exclusive lease deal with Upgrad for premium commercial project

“BKC is today the financial hub of India’s financial capital. It offers a combination of world-class infrastructure and proximity to the airport, railway stations, and the eastern and western corridors. With many educational institutions and corporates located in and near BKC, edtech companies have access to not only a great talent pool but also potential clients and investors. Offering multiple opportunities to network, get funding and support, this micro market serves as the strategic hub to improve productivity, save costs, and enhance employee satisfaction and well-being,“ said Rachit Mohan, Co-Head Office Leasing Advisory, Mumbai , JLL.