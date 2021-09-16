“Since the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, Sunteck has been the largest acquirer of highly valueaccretive projects in the MMR - a trend it sustains even today. In fact, the company has considerably accelerated the acquisition momentum post the 2nd wave," it said. This will be the fourth acquisition by Sunteck since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. Before the Shahad (Kalyan) project, the company has done three project acquisitions at Vasai, Vasind and Borivali, totaling around 8 mn sq. ft. and this project will add another around 10 mn sq ft, thus, adding in total 18 mn sq ft to Sunteck’s portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}