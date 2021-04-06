Baby products startup, SuperBottoms, on Tuesday said that it has raised $2 million as a part of its Series A funding round from Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners.

The four-year-old startup sells reusable cloth diapers for babies. The company claims to sell more than 30,000 diapers each month primarily through its own website and other leading e-commerce platforms.

"The funds raised will be invested in initiatives that will help spread awareness around the concept of cloth diapering to a larger audience base. The team at SuperBottoms is truly excited in partnering Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners in our journey to expand and build a strong child-oriented brand," said Pallavi Utagi, founder, SuperBottoms.

SuperBottoms raised its first external capital of Rs. 1.6 crore in November 2018, which was led by Titan Capital, the investment office of Snapdeal founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. Venture Catalysts also participated in that round.

"There is a clear consumer shift towards better-for-you, high-quality products across verticals. This marks our second investment in the sector after The Moms Co., a leading player in the mom & baby personal care space. At Saama Capital, we believe there is unmet demand in the baby care segment," said Ash Lilani, managing partner, Saama Capital.

DSG Consumer Partners first backed SuperBottoms in the company’s pre-Series A round, raised in January, last year.

"Cloth diaper penetration in India is expected to reach global levels due to the preference of Indians for cloth nappies. SuperBottoms being the market leader is well poised to lead the same. We are bullish on the underserved baby care segment in the country," added Deepak I. Shahdadpuri, managing director of DSG Consumer Partners.

DSG Consumer Partner has backed over 50 startups till date including direct-to-consumer brands including Arata, The Moms Co, Sleepy Owl Coffee, Sleepycat, Power Gummies, amongst others.

At present, SuperBottoms claims to have more than 2 lakh parents subscribing to its products.

