Superdry to let go of 39 UK stores, delist from London Stock Exchange in major rescue plan

Superdry to let go of 39 UK stores, delist from London Stock Exchange in major rescue plan

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Superdry Plc plans to quit the London Stock Exchange as the troubled fashion retailer pushes through a radical restructuring to stay afloat.

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at a Superdry store in London, Britain

British clothing chain Superdry on Tuesday announced its plan to delist from the London Stock Exchange as it pushes through a radical restructuring to stay afloat.

The troubled fashion retailer will let go of 39 stores in the UK to help it deliver its “new, more financially sustainable, target operating model".

Julian Dunkerton-run Superdry has also announced an equity raise to “provide necessary liquidity headroom"

