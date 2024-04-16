British clothing chain Superdry on Tuesday announced its plan to delist from the London Stock Exchange as it pushes through a radical restructuring to stay afloat.
The troubled fashion retailer will let go of 39 stores in the UK to help it deliver its “new, more financially sustainable, target operating model".
Julian Dunkerton-run Superdry has also announced an equity raise to “provide necessary liquidity headroom"
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.