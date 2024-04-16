Superdry Plc plans to quit the London Stock Exchange as the troubled fashion retailer pushes through a radical restructuring to stay afloat.

British clothing chain Superdry on Tuesday announced its plan to delist from the London Stock Exchange as it pushes through a radical restructuring to stay afloat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The troubled fashion retailer will let go of 39 stores in the UK to help it deliver its “new, more financially sustainable, target operating model".

Julian Dunkerton-run Superdry has also announced an equity raise to “provide necessary liquidity headroom" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!