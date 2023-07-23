SuperShare to shut shop, return capital

SuperShare to shut shop, return capital2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:31 PM IST
In July 2022, SuperShare raised $6.5 million from Lachy Groom, Accel India and Lightspeed, and Tanmay Bhat, MythPat and influencer management agencies in India
Mumbai: SuperShare, the content sharing platform, which had secured capital from investors, including Accel and Lightspeed, is heading toward a shutdown, according to two people familiar with its plans.
The firm has also decided to return the capital it raised to its investors just 12 months after it successfully raised the series A funding. In July 2022, SuperShare raised $6.5 million from Lachy Groom, Accel India and Lightspeed, and Tanmay Bhat, MythPat and influencer management agencies in India, the company had said back then.
The development gains significance, with more and more early-stage startups grappling with high burn rates, financial depletion and a looming threat of closures.
In 2020, SuperShare’s parent had secured $1.6 million in a round led by Accel India and Lightspeed.
“The investors are likely to take a 50-60% haircut on their investments. The remaining cash in bank will be returned," said one of the people, seeking anonymity. The company was unable to scale beyond the initial traction. “The PMF wasn’t well defined," he added.
Founded in 2019 by Sagar Modi and Advaith Vishvanath, SuperShare helps influencers and content creators manage content and amplify the reach. The app gives reward points to users for sharing the videos on social media platforms, which they could be redeem against products and services from across platforms.
Following the massive adoption of social commerce in India, influencer marketing and amplifying platforms cashed in on the increasing opportunities but could not grow beyond a point, said industry insiders.
Queries to the founders and spokespersons of Accel India, Lightspeed and Lachy Groom did not elicit any response.
Last year, while announcing its Series A funding, Modi said the company was building the best platform to share content. “Sharing content is a huge part of our lives on internet, and with the ever-changing landscape on social media, and the rising prominence of chat and community apps, there is an opportunity to increase intimacy and efficiency in the way we share content."
SuperShare competed with the likes of Moj, Josh and Roposo who also operate in the video marketing and influencer marketing segment.
According to Statista, influencer marketing in India was valued at over ₹12 billion as of 2022. It was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25% over five years to reach ₹28 billion by 2026. According to estimates, in 2022, around 55 million urban Indians were direct consumers of the influencer community.