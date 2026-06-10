Supertails is betting that healthcare will become India's next major opportunity in pet care. The startup is expanding its veterinary clinics and pharmacy business to build a one-stop ecosystem for pet owners and reduce its reliance on retail sales. The transition is also fuelled by the sector's superior unit economics, with healthcare services generating roughly double the margins of traditional retail, according to the company.
Margin play: Why Supertails is doubling down on the lucrative pet healthcare market
SummaryWith medical services yielding double the margins of retail, the startup is expanding its clinic and pharmacy footprint to anchor itself at the centre of India's formalizing pet economy.
Supertails is betting that healthcare will become India's next major opportunity in pet care. The startup is expanding its veterinary clinics and pharmacy business to build a one-stop ecosystem for pet owners and reduce its reliance on retail sales. The transition is also fuelled by the sector's superior unit economics, with healthcare services generating roughly double the margins of traditional retail, according to the company.
About the Author
Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.
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