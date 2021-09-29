Real estate developer Supertech has moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its August 31 order in which it was directed to demolish two of the 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida.

It has proposed an alternative plan to demolish only one of the two towers.

Real estate developer Supertech moves the Supreme Court seeking modification of its August 31 order in which it was directed to demolish two of the 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida, proposing demolition of only one of the two towers. — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

On August 31, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the twin 40-storey towers of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida for violation of building by-laws.

The apex court directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) be paid ₹2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which directed the demolition of the twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.