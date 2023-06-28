New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Supertech promoter Ram Kishor Arora was the main controlling person for the real estate group and decided to “divert" homebuyers money worth crores of rupees to various shell companies.

Arora was arrested under the anti-money laundering law on Tuesday and on Wednesday sent to ED custody till July 10 by the court of Duty Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala.

“The arrest is made in connection with the investigation being done against the Supertech Group for diverting, siphoning off and misappropriating funds of investors and customers," the ED said in a statement.

The money laundering case was filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As many as 26 FIRs were registered by Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Supertech and its group companies on allegations of cheating 670 homebuyers to the tune of ₹164 crore.

“Huge amounts of money running into hundreds of crores (of rupees) were siphoned off through Supertech Group and they failed to adhere to their agreed obligations to provide the possession of flats to customers on time," the ED said.

The ED claimed that the Supertech Group “siphoned off ₹440 crore received from customers and homebuyers for purchasing land in Gurugram in 2013-14 at highly inflated prices while their already promised projects in Noida were not completed".

“….. ₹154 crore was misappropriated by Supertech for acquiring land in (the name of) another shell company in the same time period. Also, ₹40 crore was siphoned off to another shell company and land was purchased in its name in Delhi," the ED said.

The agency said the company and its promoters diverted the funds to shell companies instead of completing its projects, which remain incomplete till date (2023).

“During this period, Ram Kishor Arora, the promoter of Supertech, was the main controlling and decision-making authority for Supertech Group and decided to divert the investors' money to various shell companies," it alleged.

Supertech Limited, which was formed in 1988, has so far delivered around 80,000 apartments, mainly in Delhi-NCR. The company is currently developing around 25 projects across NCR. It is yet to give possession to more than 20,000 customers.

The company has been in crisis since last year.

In August 2022, Supertech suffered a huge setback when its nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- located on the Noida Expressway were demolished following a Supreme Court order after it found that their construction within Emerald Court premises was in violation of norms.

(With inputs from agencies)