Supply chain business to drive mid-term growth for Mahindra Logistics

“Despite the pandemic, our FY26 target has not changed. A year ago, shared mobility was ₹10,000-12,000 crore market. We had a strategy, which was driven around asset supply optimization, services development, delivering these B2B and B2C solutions and electrifying the network. We were looking at fairly aggressive growth. We had 4% market share and we saw good headroom to grow the business. Now that the market has pretty much tanked due to covid-19, the company’s financial horizons are being revised now," Swaminathan said.