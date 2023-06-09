Supply chain issues result in uniform shortage for Vistara crew2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 08:29 PM IST
Vistara has made arrangements for the interim period for an alternative uniform which will be provided to its cabin crew in order to ensure continuity of business
The global aviation industry has been facing shortage of new aircraft, engine and other aircraft parts due to supply chain issues but it has also started impacting the availability of crew uniform at airlines now.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×