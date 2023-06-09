The global aviation industry has been facing shortage of new aircraft, engine and other aircraft parts due to supply chain issues but it has also started impacting the availability of crew uniform at airlines now.

Indian full-service carrier Vistara today said that it has started witnessing shortage of uniform for its cabin crew.

"..due to an unforeseen issue with the supply of material, Vistara is experiencing limited availability of its cabin crew uniforms," the airline said.

The airline has made arrangements for the interim period for an alternative uniform which will be provided to its cabin crew in order to ensure continuity of business.

"In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo t-shirts with Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform," the airline added.

The airline further added that it is working with its suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Supply chain issues have already resulted in grounding of over 22% of Indian airlines fleet.

On 29 November, Singapore Airlines and Tata Group announced a merger between Air India and Vistara, which is expected to be complete by March 2024.

After acquiring Air India, the Tata group plans to merge low-cost carriers AirAsia India with Air India Express and Vistara with Air India. Two airlines - one low-cost and one full-service - will operate under the Air India Group, in which Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake.

While Tata-run Air India completed a year of privatization in January, Vistara started operations in January 2015 as a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Air India will discontinue the Vistara brand on completion of its merger with Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, the operator of Vistara airline, chief executive and managing director Campbell Wilson had said earlier.