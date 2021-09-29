Supply issues surface as demand grows for pvt jets

Leasing firms in US and Europe are very sceptical about leasing their aircraft to Indian non-scheduled operators, said Sanjay Julka, chief executive officer, technical, Club One Air, one of India’s top charter planes operators. “Most of these companies are however unaware that regulations have changed in the last two years and it is easier for lessors now to deregister their aircraft and take them back," Julka said, adding procuring operating leases from abroad is not an issue with scheduled carriers as they have a robust leasing structure in place.