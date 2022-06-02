Supply woes make Hero MotoCorp delay EV plan

While the company initially set the launch date for March, it is now planning to hit the market in the run up to the festivities. “(We) remain committed to bring the best of EVs for our customers. The geopolitical situation has resulted in enormous supply chain issues and shortage of components like semiconductors. Keeping customers as the top-most priority, we feel it will be prudent to unveil the EV in the upcoming festive period instead of July," said Swadesh Srivastava, head, emerging mobility business unit, Hero MotoCorp.