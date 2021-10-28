SupplyNote raises $1.2 million as precursor to their Series A

India is expected to be ranked among the top five business hospitality markets globally by 2030. The F&B ecosystem in India is phenomenally digitized by food delivery apps that are playing on the consumer side of the business. However, there's a large opportunity on the backend side—that is essentially the supply chain. "SupplyNote is using technology and an innovative business model to digitize the supply chain for F&B businesses while focusing on upgrading the relationship between businesses and their suppliers. Having been invested in them for couple of years, we have seen them growing impressively along with their numbers align with objectives set up collectively," said Vikrant Varshney, managing partner-SucSEED Indovation Fund.