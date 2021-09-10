Supreme Court backs RInfra in airport metro case

In May 2012, the Anil Ambani-led company complained of defects in design and quality in the installation of viaduct bearing that was denied by DMRC. A joint inspection committee was set up that gave its report in July 2012. This was followed by another letter by DAMEPL, giving 90 days for DMRC to cure the defects. On completion of 90 days, DAMEPL issued a notice terminating the agreement on 8 October 2012, accusing DMRC of defaulting on the agreement. DMRC, however, said that it had carried out the required rectifications.