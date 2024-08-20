Supreme Court declines Byju's plea to block formation of creditors' committee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a plea by Byju's to prevent the resolution professional of the bankrupt edtech company from constituting the committee of creditors till the top court further decides on the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the apex court denied the interim relief sought by Byju's and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it has agreed to hear the case in detail on 22 August.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply On 14 August, the Supreme Court revived the insolvency case against Byju's, suspending the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order that had quashed insolvency proceedings against the company. The court also directed the BCCI, an operational creditor, to deposit the settlement amount of ₹158 crore in a separate escrow account until the resolution of an appeal by a US lender to Byju's. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud revived the insolvency process following an appeal filed by US-based lender Glas Trust Inc. The lender claimed that Byju's owed it over ₹8,000 crore and, as a financial creditor, argued it should receive priority in repayments.

While permitting the BCCI settlement, the NCLAT, on 2 August, set aside the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) order initiating corporate insolvency proceedings against the edtech firm after it defaulted on repaying dues to lenders.

This decision followed efforts by Riju Raveendran, brother of founder Byju Raveendran, who raised ₹158 crore for settlement with the cricket board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case revolves around a deal Byju's had signed with BCCI in 2019 to feature its branding on the front of the Indian cricket team’s jersey. In June last year, the company extended its sponsorship rights with BCCI until November.

The company had requested the cricket board to encash a ₹140 crore bank guarantee, with another ₹160 crore to be paid in instalments. Eventually, BCCI dragged Byju’s to the bankruptcy court for allegedly defaulting on dues worth ₹158 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}