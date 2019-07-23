The court added that Noida and Greater Noida colluded with the realty group in allowing diversion of the home buyers' money and not acting as per the law. (HT)
The court added that Noida and Greater Noida colluded with the realty group in allowing diversion of the home buyers' money and not acting as per the law. (HT)

Supreme Court cancels registration, lease of Amrapali group

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2019, 12:07 PM IST PTI

  • The court directed ED to investigate the alleged money laundering by Amrapali CMD Anil Sharma and other directors of the group
  • The apex court also directed Noida and Greater Noida to handover a completion certificate to the flat buyers who are already residing in various projects

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the registration of the embattled Amrapali group under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the lease of its properties granted by Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit appointed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete all the pending projects of the Amrapali group.

The bench also appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as the court receiver in whom the rights of all the Amrapali properties will be vested after the cancellation of lease.

The top court said Venkataramani will have the power to enter into any tri-party agreement for sale of the group's properties to recover the dues.

The bench said the home buyers' money was diverted in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.It directed the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the alleged money laundering by Amrapali CMD Anil Sharma and other directors and senior officials of the group.

The court added that Noida and Greater Noida colluded with the realty group in allowing diversion of the home buyers' money and not acting as per the law.

In a relief to home buyers, the court directed Noida and Greater Noida to handover a completion certificate to the flat buyers who are already residing in various projects of the group.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Noida: A view of the Amrapali Silicon Society buildings in which the body of an unknown woman was found abandoned in the gap between the two towers, at Sector 76 in Noida. (PTI )

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Tuesday in Amrapali Case

2 min read . 22 Jul 2019
Supreme Court. (ANI )

'Don't have resources, expertise to construct stalled projects of Amrapali'

4 min read . 10 May 2019
The latest incident came to fore when the top court pointed out that the name of the forensic auditor in its order was changed.. Photo: HT

SC shocked over 'manipulation' of court's order in Amrapali case

3 min read . 08 May 2019
Supreme Court. (ANI )

Will throw Amrapali out and give ownership rights to Noida & Greater Noida: SC

4 min read . 08 May 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue