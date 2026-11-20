The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the fair-trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India, for failing to actively fight its appeal against erstwhile Star India, now JioStar, and Sony Pictures Network in a case concerning alleged anti-competitive practices in the television sector.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran questioned the CCI over its appeal, filed in 2020 against a 2019 Bombay High Court ruling, remaining pending without even a notice being issued.

“Are you serious? What steps have you taken in the last six years to at least get it notified for the purpose of admission, issuance of notice?” the bench asked the regulator’s counsel.

The apex court dismissed the CCI’s plea over the delay, but kept the legal questions in the case open.

According to Supreme Court records reviewed by Mint, the CCI filed its appeal in January 2020 against the October 2019 Bombay High Court ruling. Since then, the case has come up for hearing four times.

The matter was deferred mainly due to changes in the bench, an adjournment sought by the CCI’s lawyer and a subsequent change in the parties’ names. It last came up for hearing in April 2023 and remained pending without reaching the stage of notice or admission until it was dismissed on Friday, nearly six years after it was filed.

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What happened earlier The dispute goes back to 2017, when Noida Software Technology Park Ltd, a distributor of television channels, approached the CCI alleging that Star India and Sony Pictures Network were engaging in discriminatory pricing and distribution practices.

In July 2018, the CCI directed its director general to investigate the allegations after forming a prima facie view that the broadcasters’ conduct raised competition concerns.

Star India and Sony challenged the CCI’s decision before the Bombay High Court. In October 2019, the high court set aside the regulator’s order, holding that the CCI had failed to make the required prima facie assessment before directing an investigation into the alleged anti-competitive conduct.

The CCI then approached the Supreme Court in 2020, challenging the Bombay High Court ruling. The matter remained pending for nearly six years without reaching the stage of notice.

Friday’s dismissal means the CCI’s challenge to the 2019 Bombay High Court ruling has been dismissed. However, by keeping the questions of law open, the Supreme Court has not conclusively ruled on the broader legal issues arising from the dispute.

The case is significant because it involved questions over the CCI’s jurisdiction to examine alleged anti-competitive conduct in the television broadcasting sector, which is also subject to sector-specific regulation.

The Bombay High Court’s 2019 ruling had questioned the basis on which the competition regulator ordered its investigation.

Star India became part of JioStar in November 2024 after Reliance and Disney combined their Indian media businesses.