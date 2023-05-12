Banks can tag loan fraudulent without personal hearing: SC3 min read . Updated: 13 May 2023, 01:27 AM IST
The apex court clarified that an oral or personal hearing was not necessary in every case.
NEW DELHI : An opportunity to hear an account holder before a loan account is declared fraudulent under the 2016 Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Master Circular doesn’t mean an oral or a personal hearing is necessary in every case, the Supreme Court clarified on Monday after the State Bank of India (SBI) approached the court.
