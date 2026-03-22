The Supreme Court of India, on 17 March, ruled that companies cannot legitimize the diversion of funds raised from investors through a subsequent shareholder approval, tightening disclosure and accountability norms in the Indian capital markets.
Mint Explainer | Why shareholder ratification won’t protect companies from Sebi action
SummaryThe Supreme Court has barred companies from using post-facto shareholder approval to justify fund diversion, tightening disclosure and accountability norms in the capital markets. What does the ruling mean for companies and investors?
The Supreme Court of India, on 17 March, ruled that companies cannot legitimize the diversion of funds raised from investors through a subsequent shareholder approval, tightening disclosure and accountability norms in the Indian capital markets.
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