Mint Explainer | Why shareholder ratification won’t protect companies from Sebi action

Sebi’s investigation, however, found that the company diverted the proceeds almost immediately after receiving them toward investments in shares of other companies and loans to various entities. Such uses were not disclosed in the original offer document.



The regulator said in its 2014 interim order that Moryo had admitted that it invested 66% of proceeds of preferential allotment in shares of listed as well as unlisted companies and rest of the money was given as loans and advances to certain entities. This amounted to violations of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations, it added.