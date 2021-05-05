Supreme Court defers Amazon-Future case hearing to end-June

According to the people cited above, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) may conduct its own hearing in the meantime and pass the final arbitration award before India’s top court hears the matter. On 5 January, SIAC had formed a panel of top international lawyers to hear the case. “This may be crucial because the contractual agreement between Amazon and Future Group says any dispute between the two parties will be subject to the jurisdiction of SIAC and its decision shall be binding. As per India’s arbitration law, the decision of SIAC has to be considered legally valid and enforceable," said the first person.