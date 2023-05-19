Tata Motors loses tender, SC rejects appeal against BEST1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The Court upheld BEST’s decision to award the contract for 2,100 single-decker AC electric buses to Evey Trans, and has set aside an earlier order by the Bombay High Court directing BEST to issue a fresh tender
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Tata Motors challenging a decision by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Mumbai’s civic transport body, to disqualify it from a 2022 tender for 2,100 electric buses on “arbitrary grounds". The appeal alleged BEST had favoured rival Evey Trans, the operational arm of e-bus maker Olectra Greentech.
