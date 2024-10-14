Supreme Court grants bail to Ajay Nawandar linked to ₹34,615 crore DHFL bank loan case: Report

India's apex judicial body, the Supreme Court of India, on Monday, October 14, granted bail to Ajay Nawandar, a key individual linked to the ₹34,615 crore DHFL bank loan case, reported the news portal CNBC-TV18.
Ajay Nawandar was allegedly playing a significant role in the conspiracy to defraud a consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess