Supreme Court grants bail to Ajay Nawandar linked to 34,615 crore DHFL case

India's apex judicial body, the Supreme Court of India, on Monday, October 14, granted bail to Ajay Nawandar, a key individual linked to the ₹34,615 crore DHFL bank loan case, reported the news portal CNBC-TV18.
Ajay Nawandar was allegedly playing a significant role in the conspiracy to defraud a consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India.