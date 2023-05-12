SC offers 3-month extension to Sebi on Adani group case1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The court, however, said it would review the Justice Sapre committee’s report on regulatory failure and breach of laws before deciding on an extension to Sebi, adjourning the proceedings until 15 May.
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday offered an additional three months to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to complete its investigation into the alleged violation of laws by the Adani group, expressing reservations about the regulator’s request for a six-month timeframe.
