Sebi gets time till 14 Aug to complete Adani probe6 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 12:32 AM IST
SC calls for report on allegations of breach in minimum public shareholding
Hindenburg’s report of 24 January claimed ‘accounting fraud’ and ‘stock manipulation’ by Adani group cos
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) an extension until 14 August to conclude its investigation into allegations against the Adani group made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. However, the extension falls short of the six months sought by the markets regulator.
