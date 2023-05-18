New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) an extension until 14 August to conclude its investigation into allegations against the Adani group made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. However, the extension falls short of the six months sought by the markets regulator.

Additionally, the court directed Sebi to provide a specific report on its investigation into alleged violations of minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms by certain Adani companies. Sebi rules require a publicly traded company to have a minimum public shareholding of 25%.

“We gave you two months through our order dated 2 March. We are extending this time till 14 August. You get a total of five months already. We cannot grant you an indefinite extension of time. You show us what you have done till 14 August, and then we will see if we should extend this time further...say till 30 September," it told solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented Sebi in a clutch of PILs filed earlier this year demanding a court-monitored probe into the Adani-Hindenburg episode.

An affidavit filed by Sebi on Monday submitted that it first approached overseas regulators on 6 October 2020, in the context of the investigation into MPS of some Adani companies. The affidavit, however, did not apprise the top court of this investigation’s status or outcome.

Sebi, on its part, agreed to bring on record the latest status of the investigation into the MPS norms case, even as it added that a July 2021 reply by the junior finance minister to Parliament stating that “Sebi is investigating some Adani group companies with regard to compliance with Sebi regulations" referred only to the MPS norms and that it had nothing to do with the Hindenburg report.

The regulator’s statement before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud came in response to a controversy that erupted in the wake of Sebi’s Monday affidavit terming it “factually baseless" that the Adani group was being investigated by it since 2016. Sebi, submitting a short affidavit on Wednesday, said that the 2016 probe concerned the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian listed companies, and no listed company of the Adani group was a part of it.

Fixing 11 July to hear the case next, the top court on Wednesday also directed that the copies of the report submitted by a six-member panel, which was set up by the court in March to look into regulatory failure and breach of laws, will be shared with Sebi and the PIL petitioners “to enable them to assist it in further deliberation".

While Sebi had pleaded for at least six months more to complete its probe into Hindenburg’s allegations of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud by the Gautam Adani-led group, the top court said that it would first take stock of the investigation carried out till 14 August before deciding whether additional time should be granted.

The court informed the parties that the panel, headed by its retired judge A.M. Sapre, has submitted a “tentative" report, bearing in mind the two-month deadline fixed in the 2 March order.

“In order to enable the court and the parties to analyze the report of the committee, the proceedings shall be listed after the summer recess. The expert committee is requested to continue to assist the court and hold further deliberations in the meantime. The committee is requested to take up any other aspect or suggestion for the proceedings," directed the bench, also comprising justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala.

About Sebi’s investigation into the MPS norms case, the bench took on record submissions made by advocate Prashant Bhushan that it is one of the aspects of the ongoing probe into the accusations against the Adani group, directing the regulator to place on record the progress made in this regard as well.

Hindenburg’s report, released on 24 January, claimed “brazen accounting fraud" and “stock manipulation" by the Gautam Adani-led group. Though the conglomerate rejected the report as “unresearched" and “maliciously mischievous", it triggered a massive rout of Adani group stocks, which lost over $140 billion in days and forced the cancellation of a ₹20,000 crore share sale in the group’s flagship.

The Adani group, however, denied allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud by Hindenburg.

Sebi’s additional affidavit on Monday had sparked a political row. While this affidavit called it “factually baseless" that the Adani group was being investigated by the regulator since 2016, several Opposition leaders were quick to cite a July 2021 reply by the junior finance minister to Parliament stating that “Sebi is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with Sebi regulations". The affidavit further said that no listed company of the Adani group has been investigated by it since 2016 for suspected misuse of GDR instruments for routing black money back to India.

Attacking Sebi’s stance in the top court, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh on Monday afternoon tweeted a written reply by the Union minister of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, on 19 July 2021, that Sebi was investigating the Adani group.

“Now, Sebi tells the Supreme Court that they have not been investigating any of the serious allegations against Adani! Which is worse—misleading Parliament or being fast asleep as lakhs of investors are duped by alleged money laundering and round-tripping using offshore shell companies? Or even worse, was there a restraining hand from above?" posted Ramesh, attaching the junior minister’s reply to his tweet.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeted on Monday: “Was the junior finance minister lying to the country regarding the investigation in his answer on 19 July 2021? This smells of a cover-up, but at whose behest?"

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Mehta, on behalf of Sebi, tried to clarify the regulator’s position as he opposed Bhushan’s plea that the regulator must place on record the status of all investigations against the Adani group companies.

“The confusion has been created because they pick up something from 2016 and connect it with something in 2020 or 2021. The investigation in 2016 is something completely distinct from what’s being alleged in these petitions. They now want all kinds of investigations to be brought here, but that’s not the remit of these proceedings," Mehta said.

The S-G added that Chaudhary’s statement to Parliament was about the probe into the MPS norms matter initiated in 2020 and had nothing to do with the 2016 probe into the global depository receipts (GDR) cases.

About its investigation into the MPS norms, the Sebi affidavit on Monday said that the regulator has already approached 11 overseas regulators under the multilateral memorandum of understanding with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the first request to overseas regulators was made as early as in October 2020.

At this, Bhushan emphasized that Sebi must be asked to place on record the latest status report on its probe in the MPS norms matter. The court accepted his request and fixed the next hearing on 11 July.