SC restores insolvency case against Byju’s, raps NCLAT for procedural overreach

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that had halted insolvency proceedings against Byju’s. It ruled that the company must follow established protocols under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to address its ₹158 crore debt owed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The court directed that the ₹158 crore settlement amount—previously agreed upon between Byju's and the BCCI—be deposited into an escrow account controlled by the Committee of Creditors (CoC). This directive aligns with the court’s 26 September order, which instructed the interim resolution professional (IRP) to maintain the status quo and refrain from convening CoC meetings until the judgment was delivered.

The Supreme Court clarified that while Byju’s and the BCCI may still pursue their settlement, it must proceed under the supervision of the IRP and CoC as per IBC regulations.

SC rebukes NCLAT overreach A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud criticized the NCLAT for misusing its inherent powers under Rule 11 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016, to permit the withdrawal of an insolvency application. The top court emphasized that where specific procedures exist for withdrawal, the NCLAT cannot bypass them by invoking its inherent powers.

The court clarified that once an insolvency application is admitted, only the IRP has the authority to file withdrawal requests on behalf of the debtor, not the parties involved.

It further underscored that managing the debtor’s affairs becomes the IRP’s responsibility upon admission of the case, meaning any settlement or withdrawal requests must align with Section 12A of the IBC and follow the process outlined in Regulation 30-A of the IBBI (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India) Rules.

The Supreme Court noted that the NCLAT’s error lay in approving the settlement directly, bypassing the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which holds primary jurisdiction over such withdrawals.

This procedural misstep, the court said, was a significant legal oversight, especially as no formal withdrawal application was filed through the appropriate channels.

Glas Trust plea The ruling comes in response to an appeal by Glas Trust Company LLC, a US-based creditor, which challenged the NCLAT’s decision. Glas Trust claimed that the settlement funds provided by Riju Raveendran, brother of founder Byju Raveendran, were “tainted” and should have been allocated to the company’s financial creditors.

Glas cited ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate into Byju’s financial dealings, adding that Byju Raveendran currently resides in Dubai, while Riju is based in London.

On 14 August, the top court had asked BCCI, an operational creditor to Byju’s, to deposit the settlement amount of ₹158 crore in a separate escrow account, pending the outcome of an appeal by Glas Trust.

Earlier, on 2 August, the NCLAT had allowed the settlement with BCCI and set aside an NCLT order that initiated corporate insolvency proceedings against Byju’s over unpaid dues. This decision followed Riju Raveendran—brother of the company’s founder, Byju Raveendran—raising ₹158 crore to repay the cricket board. The move temporarily restored Byju Raveendran’s control over the company’s operations, offering a brief respite from insolvency proceedings.

Byju’s had entered into a sponsorship agreement with BCCI in 2019, featuring its branding on the Indian cricket team’s jerseys. The agreement was extended until November 2023, with BCCI seeking to encash a ₹140 crore bank guarantee and demand an additional ₹160 crore in instalments.

However, BCCI eventually took Byju’s to bankruptcy court for failing to honour the ₹158 crore payment, prompting the NCLT to admit the insolvency petition on 16 June.

Following the NCLT's ruling, Byju’s appealed to the NCLAT, which dismissed the insolvency proceedings on 2 August. However, Glas Trust immediately contested the settlement, arguing that it undermined the interests of the company’s financial creditors.

Founded by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath in 2011, Byju’s had emerged as a leading player in India’s edtech sector. However, the company’s rapid growth has been marred by financial difficulties, regulatory scrutiny, and disputes with creditors.

Once India's most celebrated startup, Byju’s is facing multiple litigations from lenders and investors. Lenders have sought repayment of the $1.2-billion loan he took in November 2021. Investors have sought to preserve their rights in the company's parent entity Think & Learn, while some like Qatar Investment Authority have sought a court ruling asking details of Raveendran's personal assets.