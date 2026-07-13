SC upholds Centre's mining royalty formula, rejects Kirloskar's challenge

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's method of calculating mining royalty, rejecting a plea by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd that challenged the existing formula as resulting in "royalty on royalty" for mining companies.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan refused to interfere with the existing royalty calculation framework, holding that the methodology is a matter of fiscal and economic policy.

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The ruling is expected to provide certainty to the mining sector by preserving the existing royalty framework. It also comes as a major relief to the Centre and mineral-rich states, as any change in the royalty computation methodology could have significantly affected royalty collections and auction premiums linked to mineral production.

The top court observed that such policy decisions fall within the executive's domain and should not ordinarily be interfered with unless they are found to be arbitrary, unconstitutional or contrary to law. Finding no such infirmity, the bench upheld the existing royalty calculation mechanism

“The petitioners have not been able to establish unconstitutionality. On the contrary, the Union has offered proper justification for the measure of the levy adopted, and it passes constitutional muster,” the bench observed.

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The formula to calculate the average sale price (ASP) of minerals forms the basis for determining the royalty payable by mining companies.

Kirloskar Ferrous argued that under the existing rules, the sale price used to calculate the ASP already includes royalty and statutory contributions towards the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

Since royalty is calculated on this amount, the company contended that miners effectively end up paying royalty on a value that already includes royalty and other statutory levies, resulting in "royalty on royalty" and increasing their financial burden.

The company also relied on a committee constituted by the ministry of mines, which had acknowledged the cascading impact and recommended changes to the royalty computation mechanism.

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It argued that while the government had excluded royalty and statutory levies from royalty computation for coal, similar relief had not been extended to iron ore and other minerals, making the existing framework discriminatory.

However, the court accepted the Centre's contention that the existing methodology serves a legitimate regulatory purpose.

The Union relied on charts, graphs and data to argue that some miners could depress the Average Sale Price by reporting higher prices for small quantities and lower prices for larger quantities, thereby reducing royalty and auction premium payments. The Bench held that the existing formula has a reasonable nexus with preventing such revenue leakage and therefore cannot be termed arbitrary or unconstitutional.

The court also held that although the mines ministry's committee had recommended removing the cascading effect, committee reports are merely recommendatory and cannot determine the constitutional validity of the rules.

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Rejecting the comparison with coal, the bench observed that the royalty mechanism governing coal is materially different and does not operate on the same ASP framework. Comparing coal with iron ore for royalty computation, it said, would be akin to “comparing apples and oranges.”

The litigation traces its origin to a writ petition filed by Kirloskar Ferrous in 2024, challenging the mining royalty rules under the Mineral (Other than Atomic and Hydrocarbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016 and the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2017.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court refrained from deciding the constitutional validity of the provisions and instead directed the Centre to complete a policy review after holding public consultation

Following the review, the Centre decided to retain the existing royalty calculation methodology. Kirloskar Ferrous subsequently filed a fresh writ petition challenging the government's decision to retain the framework, leading to Monday's verdict dismissing the company's challenge.

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Queries emailed to Kirloskar Ferrous went unanswered till press time.

About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.