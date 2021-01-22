Supreme Court order masks 8,322 crore bad loans at Yes Bank

Bad loans at private sector lender Yes Bank would have touched 20% of its total advances, had it not been for the Supreme Court order in September that halted classification of certain loans as bad, said chief executive Prashant Kumar.

The bank’s reported bad loans were at 15.36% of its advances as on 31 December, but the Supreme court order masks another ₹8,322 crore non-performing assets (NPAs) from a mix of retail, corporate and small businesses. Of this, debt recast has been invoked in loans of ₹1,264 crore under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) covid-19 package announced on 6 August.

Thus, the bank’s NPAs (if not for the court order) would have been higher than what it had reported in the December and March quarters of the last financial year.

“But what has actually happened is that the loanbook is shrinking and that is why the percentages are going up," said Kumar.

Yes Bank has invoked debt recast for loans worth ₹8,062 crore as on 31 December but these have not yet been implemented. RBI has allowed banks three months to implement retail recasts and six months for corporate loans.

It was able to make cash recoveries of ₹1,512 crore in Q3, as against ₹1,094 crore in the September quarter.

The bank on Friday reported a net profit of ₹150.7 crore for the quarter ended 31 December on account of higher net interest income and lower provisions. It had reported a loss of ₹18,560 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its net interest income (NII) – difference between interest earned and expended – stood at ₹2,560 crore, up 29.7%. It was aided by a higher net interest margin (NIM), an important metric of profitability, at 3.4% and was 30 basis points (bps) higher sequentially. Provisions fell 91% on a y-o-y basis to ₹2,199 crore, though higher by 85% sequentially.

On the operations side, the bank’s other income, which includes core fee income, rose 91% to ₹1,197 crore in the three months to December.

The bank’s loan book shrank 9% y-o-y to ₹1.69 trillion as on 31 December 2020. Its total deposits were down 12% y-o-y to ₹1.46 trillion. Current and savings account (Casa) ratio dropped to 26% of total deposits compared to 32.1% in the same quarter last year.

Kumar said that the bank expects its loan book to grow 12% in FY22. He added that credit growth on the retail side would be around 20%; loans to small businesses are likely to grow be 15% and corporate loans are expected to grow 10%.

“During quarter three, we were able to open 2.2 lakh Casa accounts as compared to 1.5 lakh in the last quarter. On the retail, and small and medium enterprise (SME), we have also disbursed around ₹12,000 crore as compared to ₹6,800 crore in the last quarter. Very good demand in the retail and SME segments. We were also able to disburse almost ₹2,000 crore on the corporate side as well," said Kumar.

On Friday, shares of Yes Bank lost 1.45% to close at ₹17 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex index lost 1.5% to close at 48,878.54 points.

